The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination event.

The local health department will be administering shots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, in the City Commission chambers at City Hall, 1300 White St.

The number of cases in Key West is rising, and so is the number of hospitalizations. Most of those affected have not been vaccinated, according to health department officials.