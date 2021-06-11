The city’s Ambassadors Academy graduated its 34th class during the recent Key West City Commission meeting.
Twelve enthusiastic citizens participated in the modified hybrid class. They join more than 600 citizens who now have a better insight to the workings of city government. Each class of the Key West Ambassadors Academy has been a special blend of dedicated, involved citizens.
Interim City Manager Patti McLauchlin congratulated Class 34 and said: “Our Ambassadors have proved to be one of our best means of communicating with all of the community.”
Two current city leaders — Commissioners Clayton Lopez and Sam Kauffman — were elected after finishing this program. Other alumni have served as commissioners as well as sitting on other city boards.
The Key West Ambassadors Academy was established in 2003 by then City Manager Julio Avael. Class 35 is slated to begin in mid-July.