A dedicated section titled “Connect with Keys Life” has debuted on the Florida Keys tourism council’s visitor website, highlighting one of the Keys’ greatest “natural resources” — the friendly, easygoing people who make the island chain their home.
The new section, http://www.fla-keys.com/connect-keys-life, encourages visitors to connect with local residents to glean insights and recommendations for off-the-beaten-path adventures and ways to immerse themselves in the genuine Keys experience.
Content emphasizes how local charter boat captains, artists, restaurateurs, animal rescuers, eco-tour operators, musicians and others can offer a unique window into the Keys’ distinctive lifestyle and eco-conscious mindset.
Through video vignettes and short profiles, visitors can “meet” some of the creative, independent people striving to preserve the environment and local culture that make the Florida Keys unique. Video and story content explores their lives, work, passions and reasons for living in the island chain.
Featured “Stewards of the Keys” spotlights point out ways residents weave eco-consciousness into their everyday lives by protecting wildlife, supporting fishermen, reducing plastic waste, eating local foods and giving back to their island communities.
“Connect with Keys Life” encourages visitors to follow their example, engage in environmentally responsible behavior, explore eco-attractions and take advantage of voluntourism opportunities to enrich their vacations.
Also highlighted are creative wares and wearables that are “Crafted in the Florida Keys” including honey, ales and spirits, sandals, candles, coffee and chocolates, art and apparel. Keys-crafted items can serve as a tangible and enjoyable reminder of the Florida Keys for visitors, while their purchase supports small- and mid-sized local businesses.