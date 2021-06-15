A trio of law enforcement officers bought a new bike for a Key West teen who had his bike stolen recently.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, U.S. Merchant Marine Capt. Jeff Franke and retired Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Erik Steinmetz bought Victor Espinosa-Rosello a new bike and surprised him recently at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters on Stock Island.
The teen had his bike stolen near May Sands Montessori School in Key West last month. The trio became involved after seeing a Facebook post about it.