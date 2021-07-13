Monroe County will host a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, via Zoom for the development of the transportation master plan.
Monroe County is in the process of preparing a Transportation Master Plan that will provide future direction for U.S. 1 within Monroe County. The goal of this meeting is to gain input and feedback from locals and visitors on transportation issues.
The meeting can be accessed at https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95765060438 or by phone at 646-518-9805 or 669-900-6833. The webinar identification code is 957 6506 0438. Information on the Transportation Master Plan can be found at www.us1masterplan.com. Meeting details can be found at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/transportation.