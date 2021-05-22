The Florida Department of Health has recommendations regarding vaccination for COVID-19 for those who have been previously infected with the virus and for those who are currently infectious.
Those who have had COVID-19 and recovered should still get vaccinated because it is unknown how long protection from being infected again will last, according to Health Department.
People who should wait to be vaccinated are those who currently have COVID-19 symptoms, if they tested positive for COVID-19 or had one dose of the vaccine but got infected before the second dose. These people should wait to be vaccinated until it is safe to be around others.
If a person was treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, he or she should wait 90 days before getting the vaccine.