The Florida Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a six-month, $572,640 landscaping project from Cow Key Channel to Boca Chica Channel on Monday, May 10.
Lane closures are anticipated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and northbound-only closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. Lane closures will be scheduled to avoid special community events and peak periods of traffic.
The work will include adding landscape to the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trial and the planting of mostly native trees and shrubs in the median and roadsides. For information, visit http://www.fdotmonroe.com.