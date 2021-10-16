Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Florida Department of Transportation will hold its five-year workplan meeting for Monroe County both in person and virtually.
The meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. Space is limited and FDOT is requesting people register online by Wednesday, Oct. 13, at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3334202358242456845.
Written comments for the Monroe County meeting should be sent to Tish Burgher, by mail to 1000 NW 111 Avenue, Room 6134, Miami, FL 33172, or by email at Tish.Burgher@dot.state.fl.us.