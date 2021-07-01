Audubon of Florida reminds people that Independence Day is cause for remembrance and celebration, but unfortunately, celebratory fireworks can literally frighten birds to death.
Although beachside fireworks shows are entertaining to people, the bursts of color and noise wreak havoc on coastal birds — especially for nesting species. After each fireworks explosion, birds panic and fly from their nests, scattering the chicks and exposing them to predators and heat until their parents return.
For this reason, it is better to attend a municipal firework show versus deploying store-bought fireworks on the beach, according to Audubon. Debris left from the fireworks litter our beaches and near-shore waters and can be easily mistaken for food by sea turtles and other marine animals. Hungry chicks nibble on plastic refuse, even ingesting some of the smallest pieces.