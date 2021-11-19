Sorry, an error occurred.
Practice for the Kelly McGillis Woman’s Flag Football Classic have started.
Practice is held every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bernstein Park on Stock Island. No experience is necessary.
The flag football tournament will be Jan. 27-30.
For information, call 305-896-8678.