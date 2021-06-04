Monroe County is participating in the national Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program to help residents with flood mitigation project costs.
The grant opportunity is anticipated to open in September 2021. While the 2021 requirements have not been published yet, Monroe County wants to help residents prepare early. The program is available for those in unincorporated Monroe County and cities within the Florida Keys.
For information and details on the program, visit http://www.monroecounty- fl.gov/floodmitigation or call Monroe County Mitigation Administrator Mike Lalbachan at 305-453-8796.