The Bahama Village Food Pantry will be open at various times this week and the City of Key West is reminding clients to “take what you need and leave what you can.”

The Food Pantry is located at 111 Olivia St. and is open from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The pantry is sponsored by local residents and the City of Key West to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.