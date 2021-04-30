On Saturday, May 1, the City of Key West and Waste Management will be hosting the First Saturday Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection.
The service, available to Key West residents only, will be held at Indigenous Park on White Street.
Items accepted will be household chemicals and electronics such as but not limited to: gasoline in a leakproof container, oil, batteries, acids, poisons, cleaners, fertilizers, pool chemicals , TVs, microwaves, gaming systems, phones, computer parts and accessories, and remote controls, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
The city will not be accepting any household garbage or appliances.
Participants are asked to wear a mask, stay in their vehicle, or beside bicycle in line. Anyone walking up or skipping the line will not be served. People must have proof of residency. Please be able to identify unlabeled items.
For information about the event or items we that will be accepted, call 305-809-3776 or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.