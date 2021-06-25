Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered Friday, June 25.
There will be an event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Marathon City Hall at 9805 Overseas Highway in Marathon. No appointment needed. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be provided, with Pfizer vaccinations provided to children 12-17 will be provided Pfizer. Parental consent required for ages 12-17.
No appointments are necessary for this event. Proof of residency is not required. For information, visit http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.