The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation will be hosting its annual Tropical Fruit Festival on Saturday, June 19.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawns of the Truman Little White House. The event will include a variety of fresh fruit, tropical fruit trees and delicious food in celebration of the tropical flora surrounding President Truman’s favorite getaway destination. The event will also include tree sales by Grimal Grove, Mutiny Island Vodka’s savory breadfruit cocktails, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices from The Lagoon and Grassy Flats, Fruit & Spice Park and fun kid’s activities. Entry is free and all age groups are welcome.
For information on the event and museum, visit http://www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.