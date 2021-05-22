With National Safe Boating Week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages boaters to focus on simple, effective steps that make boating safer.
If a boater plans to enjoy the beautiful waterways, he or she should check out http://www.myFWC.com/Boating for boating safety tips. National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28 and the FWC encourages boaters to boat safely.
Among other boating safety tips found at the web site, boaters are encouraged to wear their life jackets, maintain 360-degree awareness and know the dangers (and penalties) for operating a vessel while impaired, according to the FWC.