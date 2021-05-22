boat safely

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages safe boating.

 Photo by Gena Parsons

With National Safe Boating Week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages boaters to focus on simple, effective steps that make boating safer.

If a boater plans to enjoy the beautiful waterways, he or she should check out http://www.myFWC.com/Boating for boating safety tips. National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28 and the FWC encourages boaters to boat safely.

Among other boating safety tips found at the web site, boaters are encouraged to wear their life jackets, maintain 360-degree awareness and know the dangers (and penalties) for operating a vessel while impaired, according to the FWC.