The Key West Botanical Garden Society is honoring active-duty military members and their families this summer with free admission.
For 11 years, the garden has participated in the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums nationwide.
The garden will continue to offer the free admission program through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. This program is available for those currently serving in the U.S. military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.