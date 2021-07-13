The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17.
Master gardener volunteers will be on site to help answer any plant questions. There are 165 species of plants available with an inventory totaling more than 2,000 plants that attract birds and butterflies in 1- to 10-gallon pots. Key West Tropical Forest members receive a 15% discount. The garden is a non-profit corporation and all proceeds directly benefit the garden’s conservation program.
The garden is located at 5210 College Road on Stock Island. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.