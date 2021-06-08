The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will be selling native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19.
There are 165 species of plants available with an inventory totaling more than 2,000 plants that attract birds and butterflies in 1- to 10-gallon pots. Key West Tropical Forest members receive a 15% discount.
The garden is a non-profit corporation and all proceeds directly benefit the garden’s conservation program. The garden is lat 5210 College Road on Stock Island.
For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.