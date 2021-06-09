The Guardian Ad Litem program will hold a Volunteer Virtual Information Session at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.
The online meeting link can be found at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/865473381. You can also dial in using your phone at 866-899-4679 or 571-317-3116, using the access code: 865-473-381.
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency that advocates for the best interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings.
For more information call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email at mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov. For more information on the program, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/gal.