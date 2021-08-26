The Guardian Ad Litem program will host a volunteer virtual information session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

The meeting link is https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/874144485. People can also dial in using a phone at 866-899-4679 or 571-317-3116. The access code is 874-144-485.

People with questions cay call Mark Coleman at 305-998-8690 or email them to mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov. For more information on the program, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/gal.