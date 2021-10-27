Sorry, an error occurred.
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys is holding its second “Key West Photo Safari and Trivia Trek” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Entry is $25 for adults and children 12 and younger can participate for free. Teams will travel throughout Old Town searching for clues and answering trivia questions to gather points.
The top three teams will win a variety of prizes, as well as bragging rights. To sign up, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 3.