The City of Key West is holding a public workshop with the Historic Architectural Review Commission (HARC) to explore windows and window protection in the city’s Historic District.
The workshop is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
This is an opportunity for the members of HARC to have a dialogue with architects, engineers, property owners and window suppliers regarding historic restoration of windows and their protection.
The meeting will not be livestreamed, but anyone interested in participating without coming in person can join via Zoom at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/85658479084?pwd=V215TmRPdGlPT2FVcXNqdGU5b2JxUT09. Use the meeting ID 856 5847 9084, and passcode 783993.
For information, call 305-809-3973 or email harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.