The City of Key West is hosting a public workshop to further gather community input on the Bahama Village 3.2 acres set aside for affordable housing. This workshop is vital to gather the input on how the immediate residents and businesses feel the development will affect them.
The workshop begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, and lasts until 8. It will be held in the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St., and a light meal will be included.
In order to get the best feedback from the community, the workshop will, after an overview, break into small groups and discuss a variety of topics, including the project’s timeline, affordable home ownership opportunities and the connecting of the project to Bahama Village and the Truman Waterfront.