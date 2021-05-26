Florida Keys residents can pick up one hurricane re-entry sticker for each registered vehicle by providing proof of residency at a Monroe County Tax Collector’s office.
Proof of residency includes a Florida driver’s license and vehicle registration, or a property bill with an out-of-county vehicle registration for out-of-county property owners with a home in Monroe County.
The new system is barcoded with color-coded stickers for zone-by-zone reentry, with different color stickers for different areas of the Florida Keys. The City of Key West requires its own sticker, which is white.
Stickers are available at the Tax Collector’s office locations from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday at 101487 Overseas Highway, 88800 Overseas Highway, 3015 Overseas Highway and 1200 Truman Ave., Suite 101. Stickers can also be picked up at 247 Key Deer Blvd from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Ocean Reef Club residents can find stickers at Ocean Reef Public Safety, 110 Anchor Drive.
Stickers are available throughout the year, but not once a state of emergency is declared in Monroe County. For information, visit http://www.monroecountyem.com/reentrystickers.