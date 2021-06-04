Monroe County government reminds the public it is illegal and can be a felony to dump household appliances, construction materials, boats, trailers, RVs, and vegetative debris on county-owned vacant land and county rights-of-way and streets.
When someone illegally dumps, it is Monroe County taxpayers who pay the extra disposal cost. The county is working on curtailing dumping at hotspots by adding surveillance to the areas. If a person sees illegal dumping, they should call 911 for someone dumping on vacant land or rights-of-way, according to the county.
Local haulers can remove many household bulk items at no cost to the residents. For the hauler from Key West to the Seven-Mile Bridge, call 305-296-8297; from the Seven-Mile Bridge to Mile Marker 72.5, call 305-743-5165; in the Village of Islamorada, call 305-853-3433; from Mile Marker 91 to the Monroe County Line, call 305-451-2025; and in Ocean Reef, call 305-367-2611.