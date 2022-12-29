In Port Dec 29, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TodayCelebrity SummitPier B - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.FridayCelebrity SilhouettePier B - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.SundayJewel of the SeasPier B - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Cruise ship information is provided by Caribe Nautical (http://www.caribenautical.com). Subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pier Cruise Ship Fleet Silhouette Celebrity Caribe Summit Legend Sea Recommended for you Trending Now FBI raids Geiger Key home Congress approves funding for major Keys infrastructure project How to build a university unafraid of true intellectual diversity Elba Margarita Ramirez Albert Lynn Williams Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions