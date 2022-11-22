In Port Nov 22, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TodayCarnival ConquestPier B - 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.FridayCelebrity SummitPier B - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.SundayCelebrity ApexPier B - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Cruise ship information is provided by Caribe Nautical (http://www.caribenautical.com). Subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cruise Ship Caribe Silhouette Fleet Celebrity Summit Pier Port Apex Conquest Recommended for you Trending Now Former Key West Yacht Club manager arrested Conch Train passenger sues operator Jeanette Torres Sweeting Authorities investigate Key deer shooting David Austin Clopeck Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions