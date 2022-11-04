In Port Nov 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TodayNieuw StatendamPier B - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.SaturdayCelebrity SilhouettePier B - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.SundayCelebrity SummitPier B - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Cruise ship information is provided by Caribe Nautical (http://www.caribenautical.com). Subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cruise Ship Caribe Silhouette Fleet Celebrity Summit Pier Information Recommended for you Trending Now Appeals court overturns Wisteria Island ownership ruling Three top Key West Fire officials reprimanded Jean Louise (Rogers) Rodriguez Three top Key West Fire officials reprimanded Governor touts eco-resort in Marathon Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions