In Port Dec 15, 2022

TodayScarlet LadyPier B - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.FridayBrilliance of the SeasPier B - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.SaturdayCelebrity SilhouettePier B - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Cruise ship information is provided by Caribe Nautical (http://www.caribenautical.com). Subject to change.