In Port Dec 24, 2022

TodayCelebrity ApexPier B - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.SundayCarnival DreamPier B - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.WednesdayStar LegendMallory Pier - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Cruise ship information is provided by Caribe Nautical (http://www.caribenautical.com). Subject to change.