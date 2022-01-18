Wednesday

Norwegian Dawn

Pier B - Canceled

Sunday

Oceania Marina

Pier B - 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Seven Seas Splendor

Pier B - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cruise ship information is provided by Caribe Nautical (http://www.caribenautical.com). Subject to change.