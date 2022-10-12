In Port Oct 12, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SundayCelebrity InfinityPier B - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 20Scarlet LadyPier B - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 23Celebrity InfinityPier B - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Cruise ship information is provided by Caribe Nautical (http://www.caribenautical.com). Subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cruise Ship Caribe Fleet Pier Celebrity Glory Infinity Sky Port Lady Dream Conquest Carnival Sunrise Information Recommended for you Trending Now Fort Jefferson suffers significant damages from Ian Search suspended for missing couple Hurricane Ian shines light on mooring failures Fire erupts at Key West International Airport Alvin M. Rubenstein Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Keys Style - Fall Edition To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions