In Port Oct 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TodayNieuw AmsterdamPier B - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.FridayCarnival SunrisePier B - 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.SundayCelebrity InfinityPier B - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Cruise ship information is provided by Caribe Nautical (http://www.caribenautical.com). Subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cruise Ship Caribe Fleet Celebrity Pier Sunrise Infinity Information Recommended for you Trending Now Boater found not guilty on arson and assault charges Lucy Avila Hicks Creative costumes and cartoon chaos to color Key West’s Fantasy Fest Deputy arrested on battery charge Monroe County Commission approves $150,000 for concert/drone show Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions