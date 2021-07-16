Keys Energy Services annual energy conservation calendars are now available.
Customers can pick up a free copy of the calendar at KEYS’ Service Building at 1001 James St. in Key West. Additionally, an electronic copy of the calendar is available for download at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.
KEYS’ calendar follows the local school academic year and highlights energy conservation practices using the art of elementary school students. Calendars have been distributed to all elementary schools within KEYS’ service area and will be given to students during “Meet the Teacher” day prior to the start of classes.