Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Contractors with Keys Energy Services will be working on U.S. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, for the month of November between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 18.
The multimillion-dollar transmission line project will require lane closures with flaggers directing traffic.
Once complete, the project will increase the lifespan of the main source of power for the Lower Keys, according to KEYS officials.
The work has created lengthy backups and serious traffic delays in the past. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office suggests motorists prepare in advance for roadway delays.
For information about the project, including a detailed calendar of work plans, visit http://www.keysenergy.com/keys-news.