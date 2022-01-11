Enrollment for Keys Energy Services’ discount program for qualifying senior citizens or disabled veterans residential customers is now open.
Customers who have previously participated in the program must requalify by March 31. Once qualified, customers will receive a $15 discount on their monthly energy bills in 2022.
In order to qualify for the senior citizen/disabled veteran discount, senior citizens must be at least 62 years of age on the date of application and their annual household income must not exceed $40,140.
Applications for this program have been sent to KEYS customers who have previously qualified. New applicants may download an application form at https://www.keysenergy.com/customer-service-requests, or by calling 305-295-1090 to request an application by mail.
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation will host a series of celebratory and academic Harry S. Truman Legacy events, set to take place in February and May of 2022 across several historic venues from Key West to Miami.
In a first-time collaboration, the Key West Harry S Truman Foundation and the Society of Presidential Descendants will partner to present the annual “Presidential Families Weekend and Forum,” during the Presidents’ Day Weekend in February. Centerpiece of the multiday event, to be held outdoors in Key West on the elegant tropical grounds of the Harry S Truman Little White House, is a Saturday, Feb. 19, moderated discussion forum featuring a distinguished panel of presidential descendants.