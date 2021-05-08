Keys Energy Services recently sponsored an energy conservation art contest for all elementary school students in the Lower Keys.
One overall winner and two winners from each grade level were selected, from more than 2,000 entries, to grace the pages of KEYS’ 25th annual Energy Conservation calendar.
The overall winner was Charlotte Gehin, a second-grade student from Sigsbee Elementary School. Her artwork will be featured on the cover of the calendar.
The winning artists whose work will illustrate each of the following 12 months are: Kindergarteners Kate Batty and Annabel Garrido; first-graders Lacee Disson-Hurhula and Stella Lopez; second-graders Raegan Evans and Brantley Spottswood; third-graders Sofia Niles and Eva Salazar; fourth-graders Drew Derouin and Callen Matejka; and fifth-graders Hailey Morales and Mia Waldner.