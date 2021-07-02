Keys Energy Services has been made aware of several customers receiving scam phone calls involving their electric accounts.
Within the scam, customers are informed a payment is immediately due on their electric account or they will have their service disconnected for nonpayment. Customers are then pressured to pay by phone using credit or prepaid debit cards to avoid an interruption in service.
Well-informed individuals have prevented the fraud from being perpetrated, but all KEYS’ customers are advised to remain vigilant to avoid falling prey to the scam.
“If customers are unsure of the authenticity of a call and need to verify its legitimacy, they should contact KEYS at 305-295-1000 and ask to speak with a customer services representative,” said Lynne Tejeda, KEYS’ general manager and CEO. “At that time they can check the status of their account and verify their account information.”