Keys Energy Services has been made aware of several customers receiving scam phone calls involving their electric accounts.
Within the scam, customers are informed a payment is immediately due on their electric account or they will have their service disconnected for nonpayment, according to KEYS.
Customers are then pressured to pay by phone using credit or prepaid debit cards to avoid an interruption in service. Well-informed individuals have prevented the fraud from being perpetrated, but all KEYS’ customers are advised to remain vigilant to avoid falling prey to the scam, according to KEYS.
If customers are unsure of the authenticity of a call and need to verify its legitimacy, they can contact KEYS at 305-295-1000 and ask to speak with a Customer Services representative.