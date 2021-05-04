In honor of Arbor Day, the city of Key West and the Monroe County Extension Service planted a Krugs Holly tree in the butterfly garden at Key West City Hall.
The Krugs Holly tree is native to south Florida and the Bahamas and provides significant food and shelter for wildlife. This area of the butterfly garden is undergoing renovations and this newly planted tree will be the start of future plantings to enhance the garden. A large strangler fig tree existed in this location last year and fell over in a storm, damaging nearby plants.
As part of the planting, the extension services filmed a how-to video about the proper way to plant a tree. It will serve to help the community, and the video will also be a training tool for the city’s Community Services Department, which plants the trees.