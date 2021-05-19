The Key West Police Department has hired eight new recruits, sponsoring them through the Basic Law Enforcement Academy at The College of the Florida Keys.
Starting Monday, May 17, they began a rigorous training that will span the next few months. The sponsorship means the recruits will receive a salary during training and all costs affiliated with the training are also paid by the city.
Upon successful completion of the academy and passing the state test in October, the future officers will be sworn in and begin field training — working side by side with officers to learn how to apply what they’ve learned in the academy to real-time situations.