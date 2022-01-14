Literacy Volunteers of America postponed its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook-Off fundraiser to March 30 because of the COVID variant spike.

The non-profit group continues to seek silent auction donations for the event.

To make a donation, call or text 305-304-0578 or stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., Key West.

For information, visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.