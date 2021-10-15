Sorry, an error occurred.
CoastLove and the Surfrider Foundation Florida Keys will host a cleanup event at Curry Hammock State Park on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The event will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; sign up at https://www.facebook.com/coastlovecreatechange. There are a limited number of kayaks provided by the park, so sign up early, or bring your own paddle board or kayak.
Deer Key is an important rookery and rest stop for thousands of migratory birds each year. The cleanup aims to help keep island clean and healthy.