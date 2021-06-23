The public is invited to join library staff and county representatives at the Monroe County Library System Marathon Branch and Adult Education Center grand-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m.
Following the ribbon-cutting event, library tours, family activities and all regular library services will be available through 5 p.m.
Starting on Monday, June 28, the branch will be open Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new branch is located at 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon.