Monroe County will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 26, to mark the opening of the Marathon library.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

The public is invited to join library staff and county representatives at the Monroe County Library System Marathon Branch and Adult Education Center grand-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m.

Following the ribbon-cutting event, library tours, family activities and all regular library services will be available through 5 p.m.

Starting on Monday, June 28, the branch will be open Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new branch is located at 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon.

