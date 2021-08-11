Sorry, an error occurred.
The Martin Luther King Jr. community pool in Key West is currently closed for repairs.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Pool in Key West will be closed for maintenance through Aug. 15.
City officials apologized for the inconvenience.
The pool is the only one open to the public and is popular among families in the Old Town Key West area.
