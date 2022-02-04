Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
To prevent monofilament fishing line and fishing hooks from entangling and killing marine life, especially pelicans, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers these tips:
• Do not feed pelicans or other wildlife;
• Properly dispose of monofilament line. Securely store unwanted line until it can be recycled;
• Don’t leave fishing lines unattended;
• Avoid casting near trees, utility lines and other areas where line may get caught;
• Check tackle frequently for frayed line that may break;
• Avoid cutting the line if a pelican is hooked. Gently remove the hook if possible, otherwise call a local wildlife rehabilitator. Find one at http://www.wildliferehabinfo.org; and
• Use fish-scrap repositories if available; if not, discard fish scraps in a garbage can or at home.
For information, visit http://mrrp.myfwc.com.