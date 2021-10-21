Sorry, an error occurred.
The City of Key West will add a new dog park to the Truman Waterfront, as shown with arrow.
Key West will have a new dog park at the Truman Waterfront Park by the end of the month.
The dog park will be located near the entrance of the Navy Joint Interagency Task Force South facility, next to the Shine Forbes building, which is the newly remodeled old PAL gymnasium.
The park is nearing completion and will include a water fountain, trees and benches, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.