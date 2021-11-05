Dogging it

The dog park at the Truman Waterfront is now open.

 Alyson Crean/City of Key West

The new park, located at the Truman Waterfront Park between the new Shine Building and the U.S. Navy gates, is open,

The park features a playground and training area with ramps and jumps and tubes. There are several shaded benches for dog owners, and more trees will be planted shortly.

“I look forward to seeing our community and their dogs out enjoying this park,” City Manager Patti McLauchlin said.

The dog park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.