New rules designed to protect Florida from high-risk, non-native reptiles took effect Thursday, April 29, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is helping people who have pet green iguanas and tegus come into compliance.
As part of the new rules, pet owners will have 90 days from the effective date to apply for a no-cost permit and mark their pets with a Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tag, also known as a microchip. Working with a variety of partners, the FWC is holding Tag Your Reptile Day events throughout the state to offer pet owners an opportunity to have their pet green iguanas or tegus microchipped for free. Staff will also be on hand to address questions about the permit application process.
To date, the FWC has scheduled the following events, all taking place from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. More details including possible additional dates will be added to the FWC website at http://www.myfwc.com/ReptileRule.